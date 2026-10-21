AFP
Barcelona fear Dani Olmo could miss El Clasico and be ruled out for up to five weeks after suffering suspected adductor tear against PSG
Catalan giants suffer double blow
Flick saw his team's unblemished campaign abruptly halted in Paris as Olmo broke down with an untimely muscle injury. The attacking midfielder pulled up during a frantic opening period, making way for Fermin Lopez before late strikes from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz settled the contest. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia produced ten magnificent saves, but the visitors ultimately fell to their first defeat this season.
- AFP
Further examinations determine recovery timeline
The Spain international faces an immediate MRI scan upon returning to Catalonia to ascertain whether he has suffered a complete adductor tear or a less severe muscle strain. Barcelona's medical department remains anxious to avoid an extended layoff for the World Cup winner, though early evaluations from Spain offer little comfort for the coaching staff.
According to an initial report from Diario AS, preliminary tests indicate a tear in his left adductor muscle, which would see Olmo sidelined for around a month. That diagnosis has sparked profound concern within the technical staff, as losing their primary midfield orchestrator removes a crucial creative dimension at a pivotal juncture of the autumn schedule.
Mounting casualties disrupt squad rhythm
Olmo's prolonged absence severely compounds an escalating defensive and midfield crisis for Flick, with the playmaker joining Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde in the treatment room.
The Parisian reverse also brought an abrupt conclusion to Barcelona's imperious start to the 2026-27 campaign, which had previously yielded 11 straight victories and 50 goals across all competitions. That prolific momentum stalled during a frantic, wide-open encounter featuring 40 attempts and 11 big chances, with the French champions forcing ten first-half saves from Garcia - the most attempts on target the Blaugrana have faced before the break in the competition since 2003-04.
The memorable triumph also allowed former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to equal PSG's record 13-game European unbeaten streak.
- PsnewZ
Crucial fixtures test depleted squad
Olmo looks certain to miss Sunday's headline El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Madrid at Camp Nou. Should the five-week recovery timeline be confirmed, Flick will also be without the playmaker for upcoming fixtures against Alaves, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sabah. Consequently, the German tactician must rely on his remaining midfield options to protect their La Liga lead and stay on track in Europe.
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