Pre-season blow! Barcelona cancel Tangier friendly amid security concerns

Barcelona have officially announced on their website the cancellation of their pre-season trip to Morocco following the severe migration crisis in Ceuta. The Spanish champions were set to play IR Tangier on August 15, but club officials determined that the deteriorating social and political situation in the area left them with no choice but to call off the fixture.

The move comes amid reports of tens of thousands of people attempting to cross the Moroccan border into Ceuta. Speaking before the European Parliament, Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas stated that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remain in the enclave, expressing 'profound sorrow' over the 'irreparable tragedy' that has claimed 100 lives during sea crossings.