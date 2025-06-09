Barcelona hope to avoid brutal UEFA punishment after Joan Laporta meets with president Aleksander Ceferin to explain financial irregularities
Barcelona president Joan Laporta held private talks with UEFA's Aleksander Ceferin to ease the club's likely punishment over financial irregularities.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Laporta meets Ceferin over UEFA sanction
- Barca face punishment for financial levers
- Penalty may include Champions League restrictions