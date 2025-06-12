FBL-EUR-C1-INTER MILAN-BARCELONAAFP
Parshva Shah

Barcelona land another wonderkid! La Liga champions trigger €5m release clause to seal 16-year-old winger from Dinamo Zagreb but he won't join Lamine Yamal & Co just yet

BarcelonaDinamo ZagrebLaLigaHNLTransfers

Barcelona have triggered a low release clause of Portuguese teenager Cardoso Varela, who currently plays for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca to sign Dinamo wonderkid Varela
  • Will not join the Catalans right away
  • Portuguese will remain on loan with Croatian side
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱