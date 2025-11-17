Barcelona are heading home! Blaugrana announce imminent return to Camp Nou after major renovation works

Earlier this month, Barcelona executive Joan Sentelles, who is overseeing renovations, said: "Our goal is to have it ready in time for the match against Athletic Club. "As soon as we obtain the 1B license, we'll open the Lateral Stand, which will already give us a capacity similar to the Olympic Stadium. At that point, it wouldn't make sense to continue playing there - all our matches will be here [at Camp Nou]."

"I haven't been informed of any problems so far," Laporta added. "We have the initial occupancy permit; it would hold 27,000 spectators, but we're waiting for the 1B license so that 45,000 can enter. That would mean the entire stadium except for the North Stand.

"We are working so that, when we get the 1B permit, we can play. If they give it to us next week, we could play [against Athletic Club]. But we will play as soon as possible, depending on the permit. We have an obligation to work with dates."

And on Monday, Barcelona confirmed in a post on X that Spotify Camp Nou would re-open for supporters. "We've dreamed about the return. Now, it's here. We’re back home. Back at Spotify Camp Nou," they posted on their official club account.

Renovation work will continue in the area and capacity is capped at 45,401 for Saturday's game as Barcelona look to return to domestic duties with victory over Basque powerhouse Athletic Club. A 4-2 win at Celta Vigo last weekend means Hansi Flick has overseen back-to-back league victories for the first time since September.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!