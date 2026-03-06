Getty Images Sport
Barcelona open contract extension talks with veteran defender with two-year deal on offer
Blaugrana move to secure Danish defender
Barcelona have formally opened talks with Christensen regarding a new contract. The 29-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022 and has become a reliable figure in the dressing room, even while currently sidelined through injury.
Sporting director Deco recently met with the player’s representative, Simon Oliveira, to present an official proposal. With Christensen’s current deal expiring on June 30, the club are moving quickly to avoid losing him for nothing alongside teammates like Robert Lewandowski.
The terms of the new agreement
The Catalan giants have placed a two-year extension on the table, though the deal reflects the club's strict financial reality. The proposed salary is significantly lower than his current earnings as Barcelona continue to cut wage spending, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Christensen and his family are settled in Catalonia and his priority is to remain with the Blaugrana. However, the defender must now decide whether to accept the pay cut or explore more lucrative opportunities elsewhere in Europe or the Saudi Pro League.
A versatile asset for Flick
The club hierarchy remains convinced of Christensen's value due to his tactical flexibility. Under Hansi Flick, the Dane is viewed as a vital squad member who can provide elite cover at both centre-back and in a holding midfield role.
While several top European clubs are monitoring his situation, Christensen is determined to prove his fitness before the campaign ends. He wants to demonstrate to Flick that he remains a high-level performer capable of leading a young defensive line.
A race against time for fitness
The former Chelsea player is currently focused on recovering from a ligament injury he suffered at the end of last year to ensure he can play a role at the end of the season. He is expected to return to action in late April or early May. This season, he has only appeared in 17 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal.
Barcelona currently sit atop La Liga, four points ahead of their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. The Blaugrana will next visit Athletic Club before playing the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Newcastle United next week.
