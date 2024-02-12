'Back in no time' - Jude Bellingham fires defiant injury message after suffering sprained ankle starring for Real Madrid in thumping win over La Liga title rivals Girona

'Back in no time' - Jude Bellingham fires defiant injury message after suffering sprained ankle starring for Real Madrid in thumping win over La Liga title rivals GironaChris BurtonGetty ImagesJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaEnglandJude Bellingham has delivered a defiant injury message at Real Madrid, with the England star saying he will be “back in no time”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder nursing unfortunate knockSidelined for up to three weeksEnjoying stunning debut season in Spain