The rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi: Morocco's midfield wonderkid with a big-game mentality who would slot into any team in Europe

Bouaddi progressed rapidly through Lille's youth sector and had already appeared for the reserves in the fifth tier of French football when then-first-team coach Paulo Fonseca named him in his starting line-up for the Conference League clash with KI Klaksvik on October 5, 2023.

Bouaddi was just 16 years and three days old - making him the youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA club cup competition, as well as Lille's youngest player since 1981. Fonseca enthused at the time, "We have discovered a player for the future." But also one for the present, as it transpired.

Just two weeks after featuring against KI, Bouaddi came on as a second-half substitute in a game against Brest, thus becoming the youngest Ligue 1 player of the 21st century, and he would line out for the senior team a further 16 times before the 2023-24 campaign concluded. It did not come as a surprise, then, to see Lille extend Bouaddi's contract until 2027 during the summer.

"I am proud and happy to be able to continue the adventure with LOSC, the one that gave me my chance and allowed me to make my professional debut," the midfielder enthused. "My ambitions for next season? To give everything to achieve the club's objectives and make our supporters proud."