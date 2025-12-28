AFP
Ayden Heaven rules out international switch ahead of World Cup as Man Utd youngster sets sights high following fine run of form
Heaven rules out international switch to Ghana
Heaven has opted to commit his international future to England, ruling out a potential switch to Ghana ahead of next summer’s World Cup, per the BBC. Born in London, Heaven qualifies to play for Ghana through a grandparent, and officials from the Ghana FA have been tracking his progress closely over the past year.
The timing of the decision carried added intrigue given the tournament draw. Ghana have been placed in the same World Cup group as England, alongside Croatia and Panama, meaning Heaven could theoretically have faced the Three Lions had he chosen to change allegiance. However, the report indicates the teenager is determined to pursue his long-term ambition of breaking into England’s senior setup.
Heaven has represented England consistently at the youth level and remains firmly in that pathway. His decision comes amid a period of rapid development at club level, with the defender establishing himself in Manchester United’s first-team picture following his February move from Arsenal.
Man Utd boss Amorim full of praise for Heaven
Ruben Amorim has been vocal in his praise of Heaven’s progress, highlighting why the teenager feels confident enough to set his sights high on the international stage. Speaking after recent performances, Amorim said: "I am really pleased with Ayden. You can feel that he is improving every game."
The United boss pointed to Heaven’s composure and learning curve as key traits behind his rise. "He is young, but you can feel that he has a good game, slows the thinking and improves during the game," Amorim explained, underlining the defender’s ability to adapt even within matches.
Amorim also hinted at how quickly Heaven has gone from squad option to serious contender. "He trained really well and, if he continues to play like that, it is going to be really hard to take his place," he added, a statement that reinforces why Heaven now sees England, rather than Ghana, as the ultimate destination for his international career.
Heaven's rise with Man Utd this season
Heaven’s ascent has not been entirely smooth. Earlier this season, he suffered an ankle injury while playing for England’s Under-20 side against Switzerland in October, forcing him off at half-time and ruling him out of November’s fixture against Japan. That setback briefly stalled his momentum but did not derail his long-term trajectory.
At club level, his early Premier League involvement came in the form of substitute appearances, before being handed a start against West Ham on December 4 as part of a three-man defence. That outing was a learning experience, as he was booked early and withdrawn at half-time, but it proved a turning point rather than a setback.
Since then, Heaven has started four consecutive matches, improving with each performance. He impressed in defeat against Aston Villa on December 21 and then delivered a standout display in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle, earning man-of-the-match honours as United recorded only their second clean sheet of the season.
Heaven now set to focus on Man Utd and England
Heaven’s decision to remain in the England setup places the focus firmly on sustaining his club form. Continued starts under Amorim will strengthen his case for higher recognition, particularly as United look to stabilise their season and push back toward European contention.
Internationally, his immediate future lies with England’s youth sides, but the pathway to senior consideration is now clearer. Strong Premier League performances over the coming months could place him on the radar ahead of future international windows.
