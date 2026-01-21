Axel Disasi survives the bomb squad! Forgotten Chelsea defender brought back in from the cold by Liam Rosenior - but Raheem Sterling remains absent

Rosenior has officially reintegrated Disasi into the first-team fold. The 27-year-old defender had become a peripheral figure in London, having not featured for the Blues since a Premier League appearance against Wolves on January 20, 2025. Following a loan spell at Aston Villa and a failure to secure a permanent move last summer, Disasi had been training in isolation, effectively resigned to the club's infamous "bomb squad".

However, the arrival of Rosenior has shifted the landscape. Ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Pafos, the new manager revealed that he held face-to-face talks with the French international to clear the air. "I had a really good meeting with him a couple of days ago," Rosenior explained. "I wanted to catch up with him, see where he was in terms of his career. I said to the players when I came in, it’s a clean slate for everybody."

Rosenior emphasised that the decision was based on merit and the "right thing" for the group dynamic, although he cautioned that Disasi faces a long road back to competitive action. "Because of the situation he’s been in, he’s behind in terms of his match fitness. We’ll keep working with him really, really hard to get him up to speed," he added.