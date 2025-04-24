Austin FC acquire Inter Miami winger Robert Taylor on MLS transfer deadline day

AFPJacob SchneiderAustin FC acquire Inter Miami winger Robert Taylor on MLS transfer deadline dayR. TaylorAustin FCTransfersInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerThe Finland international has swapped the Eastern Conference for the West, joining Los Verde in TexasArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAustin FC acquire Robert TaylorFinland international departing Inter Miami for up to $750K in Allocation MoneyJoins attack built around USMNT's Brandon VazquezGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now