Aurelien Tchouameni hails Real Madrid's win over Benfica as 'victory for everyone who stands against racism'

The Brazilian international, who has frequently been the target of abuse in recent seasons, showed remarkable composure to help lead Alvaro Arbeloa’s side into the knockout stages. After Tchouameni had cancelled out Benfica's early opener on the night, Vinícius stepped up in the 80th minute to put the tie to bed. His celebration - a familiar dance near the corner flag - was a carbon copy of his first-leg celebration, serving as a defiant response to his detractors. Social media was quickly flooded with a post from the forward simply stating "the dance goes on," a phrase that has become a rallying cry for the player and his supporters globally.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold praised his teammate’s mental fortitude, noting that the external noise had not affected the winger’s preparation. The former Liverpool man revealed that Vinícius had remained "very chilled" and "very relaxed" throughout the tense week. "He didn't need to score to send a message or show his mentality," Alexander-Arnold explained. "He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone because he's shown time and time again how good he is. He steps up when we need him the most. He knows his quality and what he brings to the team."