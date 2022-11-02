Atletico Madrid most expensive signings - How La Liga giants spent almost €1.5 billion on incoming transfers

Atletico Madrid have changed the face of La Liga in the last decade by becoming the third major force in Spanish football, battling Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title.
The Rojiblancos have won the Spanish league 11 times as well as three Europa League crowns, three UEFA Super Cups and the Copa del Rey on 10 occasions among others.
Under the guidance of Diego Simeone, Atletico have developed a brand of football that might not be soothing to the eyes, but effective when it comes to getting positive results in key matches.
In their quest to to compete with Barca and Madrid, Atletico have made some shrewd signings since Simeone took charge in 2011.
But how much exactly have Atletico spent over the years?
GOAL takes a look!
SEASON
MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING
FEE
TOTAL SPENDING
2022-23
Nahuel Molina
€20M
€26.5M
2021-22
Rodrigo de Paul
€35M
€76.7M
2020-21
Alvaro Morata
€35M
€91M
2019-20
Joao Felix
€127.2M
€247.35M
2018-19
Thomas Lemar
€72M
€168M
2017-18
Diego Costa
€60M
€95.6M
2016-17
Kevin Gameiro
€32M
€78.8M
2015-16
Jackson Martinez
€35M
€119M
2014-15
Antoine Griezmann
€30M
€120.35M
2013-14
Josuha Guilavogui
€10M
€36.1M
2012-13
Emiliano Insua
€3.50M
€4.5M
2011-12
Radamel Falcao
€40M
€85.2M
2010-11
Filipe Luis
€12M
€34.05M
2009-10
Eduardo Salvio
€8M
€17.25M
2008-09
Johnny Heitinga
€10M
€26.5M
2007-08
Diego Forlan
€21M
€80.5M
2006-07
Sergio Aguero
€23M
€58.43M
2005-06
Martin Petrov
€10M
€26.5M
2004-05
Peter Luccin
€5M
€17.3M
2003-04
Ariel Ibagaza
€5M
€9.8M
2002-03
Javi Moreno
€13M
€31.2M
2001-02
Gonzalo Colsa
€5.50M
€28.3M
2000-01
Juan Carlos
€3.60M
€8.91M
Total
€1.49B
*All stats via Transfermarkt