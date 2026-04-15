Atletico Madrid star sends 'compliments' to 'quality' Lamine Yamal in classy message after Champions League triumph over Barcelona

Madrid left-back Ruggeri was the man tasked with the unenviable job of marking Yamal during Tuesday's intense Champions League quarter-final second leg. While Atleti ultimately progressed, the Italian defender was quick to acknowledge the immense challenge posed by the Spain international at the Metropolitano.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the match, Ruggeri did not hold back in his admiration for the young winger, stating: "Compliments to him, for the player he is, for the quality he has. We all know the quality he has, the player he is. We've all done well, it wasn't just me, to limit him. That allowed us to press forward and score. I wish him the best for his career."



