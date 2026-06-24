Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin 'deeply regrets' Julian Alvarez's public transfer comments as he accuses Barcelona of 'lies and disrespect'

The fury from the Atletico hierarchy isn't reserved solely for Barcelona, as Alvarez himself has come under fire for his recent public admissions. While on international duty following Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria at the World Cup on Monday, the striker told ESPN: "I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream." These blunt comments, where the forward openly admitted he would welcome a move, have not sat well with those in charge of the club.

“I deeply regret his comments. It wasn’t the right day to make those statements - it was Messi’s day and the Argentine national team’s day, not Julian’s,” Gil Marin added. Despite the player's apparent desire for a fresh start, the CEO insisted that the club's stance remains firm: “Julian has a dream, and we at Atletico have dreams too. It’s true that he’s spoken with us, but it’s also true that he’s fully aware of our position because we’ve been very clear. Atletico doesn’t want to transfer his rights. He’s a great player, and we’re very proud that he plays for us.”