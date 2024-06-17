Giorgos Giakoumakis New England Revolution 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Atlanta United transfer superstar Giorgis Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul in Liga MX

Liga MXCruz AzulTransfersAtlanta UnitedMajor League Soccer

Atlanta United have transferred star striker Girogis Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul in Liga MX for a reported $10m (£8m) fee.

  • Atlanta transfer Giakoumakis to Liga MX
  • Greek forward reportedly fetches $10m
  • Striker beat Messi to award in 2023
