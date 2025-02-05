'Everyone was asking how' – Atlanta United’s Aleksei Miranchuk on shocking Inter Miami, life in the U.S., and looking ahead to 2025 MLS season

Atlanta United star Aleksei Miranchuk joined GOAL Convo to talk beating Miami, his goals going forward, and his new home's music

Aleksei Miranchuk is a hometown hero. The Atlanta United midfielder returned to Sloviansk-on-Kuban - a town of 50,000 in the southwest of Russia this winter. And just a month removed from his side beating Inter Miami in the MLS Playoffs -- an event that occurred multiple time zones and 6,000 miles away -- his friends and family treated him like footballing royalty.

"Everyone was asking 'how?' How it was there, how it was amazing, and all of those things. The whole world was following the game," Miranchuk told GOAL at MLS Media Day in early January.

It's a question that has been on most people's lips for months. Atlanta, remember, didn't have a full-time coach at the time. They were led by a 40-year-old goalkeeper in Brad Guzan and a marquee signing, Miranchuk, who had spent less than three months in the United States. Still, with Miranchuk's help, they beat Miami, 2-1, in a three-game series.

Since then, things have only improved. Miranchuk has settled in Atlanta, been welcomed by the fans, and prepared for the grind of a new season.

"From day one I felt a really warm welcome. As for the city, I really like it. It's so green, so natural, all of that stuff. The stadium speaks for itself," Miranchuk said.

And there's a lot to look forward to here. Since GOAL caught up with Miranchuk on January 8, new head coach Ronny Deila - who won an MLS Cup with NYCFC -has officially taken over. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron have arrived on a full-time deal. Suddenly, Atlanta is among the favorites, with Miranchuk pulling the strings at the center of it all.

Miranchuk joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, to talk about his adaptation to life in Atlanta, what that famous Miami win meant for his career, and where his team goes from here.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. It was also conducted before Atlanta signed Almiron and Latte Lath.