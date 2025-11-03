Getty Images Sport
Athletic's major Champions League blow ahead of Newcastle clash as Nico Williams faces race against time to feature in league phase clash
Athletic’s setback ahead of Newcastle clash
Bilbao’s preparations for their midweek Champions League clash against Newcastle have been dealt a blow, with Williams facing a race against time to be fit. The Spain international, who has battled pubalgia since September, is reportedly still struggling with pain and discomfort despite returning to action earlier this month.
According to Marca, Williams remains “uncertain” for the trip to St James’ Park on November 5. The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists from eight matches this season but has struggled to find rhythm after nearly a month on the sidelines. He featured briefly in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Real Sociedad, but manager Valverde admitted his involvement was a risk.
“Starting him in the derby was a bit of a stretch because he’s been carrying some discomfort,” Valverde said in the post-match interview.
The setback couldn’t come at a worse time for Athletic, who trail Newcastle in the group standings and need a positive result to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
Nico Williams’ struggles
Williams’ slow start to the season reflects the toll of his persistent groin injury. The winger has played just 530 minutes across all competitions, starting five games and appearing off the bench in three more which is far below expectations for a player tipped to lead Athletic’s attack this season.
Club doctors have confirmed that Williams is being treated for pubalgia, a chronic groin condition common among footballers. His recovery requires isolated training sessions and minimal team drills to prevent flare-ups, leaving him short of full fitness.
Pubalgia which is also known as a sports hernia, causes inflammation where the abdominal and adductor muscles meet near the pelvis. It is notoriously slow to heal due to the constant strain of sprinting, twisting, and shooting.
Athletic’s medical staff have consulted external specialists, exploring every option to help Williams recover. Surgery remains the last resort, but if necessary, it could sideline him for up to three months, ruling him out of both European and La Liga action.
The broader challenge for Valverde’s side
Williams’ absence underscores a deeper issue for coach Valverde, whose team has relied heavily on collective energy in both domestic and European campaigns. With Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet tasked to fill the creative void, Athletic’s attack has lacked the pace and unpredictability Williams provides on the flank.
In contrast, the Magpies enter the clash in strong form. The Premier League side have won two of their three group matches, scoring eight and conceding just two, led by Nick Woltemade, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon. Athletic, meanwhile, have managed one win and two defeats, leaving them under pressure to secure points in England.
Valverde must now weigh the risk of rushing Williams back against the importance of the fixture. Given Spain’s upcoming international break, the coach may prefer to protect his young star, even if it means facing Newcastle without him.
Williams' race against time
This week marks a crucial juncture in Williams' recovery and season. Still managing pain, he continues to train alone and undergo physiotherapy, hoping to regain fitness without aggravating the condition. His inclusion will depend on the final medical assessment before matchday.
The club’s approach reflects a growing trend in European football which focuses on prioritizing player longevity over short-term gains. Like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who both battled similar injuries, Williams’ case highlights the fine balance between rehabilitation and competitive demands.
If fit, his return would provide a major boost to an Athletic side seeking redemption in Europe. If not, the Basque club will have to hope they can find a way beyond Howe's side without him.
