Edin Terzic is reportedly by Bildon the verge of a return to the dugout with La Liga outfit Athletic Club. After stepping away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, the German-Croatian tactician has spent time working as a television pundit for Amazon Prime and RTL, but he now looks set to take over the reins at San Mames starting in July 2026.

The move comes as Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte has identified Terzic as the "absolute dream solution" to lead the club into its next chapter. While several names have been linked with the post, negotiations with the former BVB boss have progressed rapidly over the recent days, suggesting a deal could be finalised in the near future.



