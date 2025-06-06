Atalanta slammed for appointing 'worst manager in history' Ivan Juric as manager to replace club legend Gian Piero Gasperini after terrible Southampton spell
Atalanta fans are stupefied by the club's decision to sign Southampton flop Ivan Juric to replace Roma bound head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
- Atalanta sign Juric to replace Gasperini
- Fans of Atalanta unhappy with the signing
- Previously sacked by Southampton and Roma