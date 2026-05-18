Aston Villa star reveals Prince William's nickname and opens up on daunting experience of meeting royal

Konsa has revealed the flattering nickname bestowed upon him by Prince William. The future king, a lifelong Villa supporter, has become a regular presence around the squad, and it appears he is a big fan of the centre-back's composed style of play.

Speaking to The Telegraph about his interactions with the royal, Konsa admitted that while he isn't entirely sure of the depth of the prince's tactical expertise, he was delighted with the royal seal of approval. “Ever since I joined, he has shown unreal support, coming into the changing room and showing us the utmost respect,” Konsa said. “I don’t know much about his football knowledge, but he has called me a ‘Rolls-Royce’ once, though. I’ll take that. That got stuck in my head, and it’s nice.”