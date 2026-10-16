Aston Villa legend tips Nicolas Jackson to surpass his career goalscoring best this season

Agbonlahor feels Jackson offers something different to Watkins in the final third. Agbonlahor said: "I wouldn't say he did them a favour because it would have been nice to have both of them, pushing each other as far as they can. Ollie Watkins was a great servant for the football club. Nicolas Jackson is younger, worked under the manager before, he's come to Aston Villa and looks like he's polished his game a lot. His first touch looks a lot better, his movement. What he does that Ollie Watkins never did, he takes on players. He receives the ball, likes to get past the player and run with the ball, and some of his goals have been outstanding. His goal against Spurs, that touch, that turn, quick finish into the corner. Two goals against Fenerbahce from just outside the box, just inside the box. Three in the Champions League, two in the Premier League. I think he's going to be on 20 goals in all competitions at the end of the season. You need a quick striker in the Premier League, I feel."