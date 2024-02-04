'Assist of the season' - Alisha Lehmann hails boyfriend Douglas Luiz's performance against Sheffield United as Aston Villa brutally score four goals before half time at Bramall Lane

Aditya Gokhale
Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz split Getty Images
Douglas LuizAlisha LehmannAston VillaSheffield United vs Aston VillaPremier LeagueAston Villa WomenWSL

Aston Villa's 5-0 rout of Sheffield United saw Douglas Luiz put in a classic performance and he received praise on Instagram.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Aston Villa win 5-0 over Sheffield
  • Douglas Luiz provides brilliant assist
  • Girlfriend Lehmann praises midfielder

Editors' Picks