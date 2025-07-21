Ashley Young set for Championship switch to relegated Ipswich after failed Watford move as ex-Man Utd and Everton star finally finds new club A. Young Ipswich Championship Transfers

Ashley Young is reportedly set to join Ipswich Town on a free transfer after a potential return to Watford collapsed due to wage issues. The 40-year-old former Manchester United and Everton star was released by the Toffees in May and is now preparing for one final campaign in the Championship under Kieran McKenna as the Tractor Boys eye a return to the Premier League.