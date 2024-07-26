'I thought of quitting' – Former Arsenal forward Yaya Sanogo slams Middlesbrough for 'halting my career' at just 27 and reveals how he has turned his career around
Yaya Sanogo has admitted that he considered retiring from football as he opened up on the struggles he has battled throughout his career.
- French striker has struggled with injuries
- Considered quitting amid lack of offers
- Forward now impressing in Chinese second tier