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Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman breaks ANOTHER record after making first Premier League start on final day of 2025-26 season
A historic afternoon at Selhurst Park
The 2025-26 campaign has been one for the ages for Arsenal, and Dowman has ensured it ended with yet another milestone.
By taking to the pitch from the first whistle against Crystal Palace, at 16 years and 144 days, Dowman is the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match. The achievement was made all the more special as the Arsenal team received a guard of honour as the newly-crowned champions walked out at Selhurst Park.
This latest feat sees Dowman eclipse the previous record held by Jose Baxter, who was 16 years and 198 days old when he made his first start for Everton back in 2008.
The Arsenal academy product has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Arteta, proving that age is just a number as he joins the senior side for their trophy celebrations.
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Rewriting the record books
The start against Crystal Palace is merely the latest in a long list of achievements for the youngster this season. In August 2025, he became the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League at 15 years and 235 days. He followed that up on the European stage in November, becoming the Champions League's youngest-ever player at 15 years and 308 days old.
In March, the wonderkid secured his status as the youngest-ever Premier League scorer at just 16 years and 73 days old with a brilliant strike against Everton.
With five domestic appearances now under his belt, Dowman is officially a Premier League winner, marking a debut professional season that most 16-year-old players could only dream of.
Tuchel's disappointing decision
Despite his record-breaking form at club level, the teenager will not be part of Thomas Tuchel's immediate plans for the senior England national team. While there were calls for the 16-year-old to be fast-tracked into the Three Lions setup for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Tuchel has instead opted for his Arsenal club-mate Ethan Nwaneri for the senior preparation camp in Miami.
The German coach stated: “We will take some young players out who will train with us in the size of the squad that we need, and we have the two friendly matches to take care of the minutes and the load on the players.”
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High stakes for the Gunners' future
The spotlight on Dowman is only expected to intensify as he heads into a summer of deserved rest. While he misses out on the experimental senior England trip, his status as a cornerstone of Arsenal's future is undisputed.
Alongside Nwaneri, the 16-year-old represents a core of homegrown stars who will hope to play a key role in maintaining Arsenal's position at the summit of English football. For now, he can celebrate a record-breaking Sunday that cements his place in Premier League lore.