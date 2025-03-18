Arsenal women's player ratings vs Real Madrid: Leah Williamson and Manuela Zinsberger errors prove costly as Gunners fail to deal with awful pitch in Champions League defeat

Renee Slegers' side need to deliver a huge performance in the second leg of this quarter-final next week, after a disappointing loss in Spain

Arsenal have it all to do at the Emirates Stadium next week after losing 2-0 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. Some heavy rain in the Spanish capital meant the Gunners were greeted by the unwelcome sight of a truly awful pitch on Tuesday night but it was their hosts who adapted better to the conditions, with goals from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo giving Las Blancas a significant advantage going into the second leg.

It was Arsenal who had the first big chance of the game, when Stina Blackstenius was put through on goal by Alessia Russo. However, the Swede's inability to convert one-on-one would be punished just a few minutes later, as Leah Williamson's misjudgement of a dangerous pass by Caroline Weir put Caicedo in behind. Unlike Blackstenius, she made no mistake and broke the deadlock.

Caicedo was locked into an enthralling individual battle with Emily Fox all night and the latter did brilliantly to prevent the 20-year-old from netting a second shortly after the break. However, neither Fox nor Williamson engaged with Del Castillo when she picked up the ball on the edge of the Arsenal box late on, backing off to allow the Spain international to curl a shot beyond Manuela Zinsberger to double Real's advantage, despite the goalkeeper getting a huge hand to it. It was a killer blow at the end of a tough evening, leaving the Gunners with a hugely difficult task for their home leg.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano...