Old Arsenal injury means Wojciech Szczesny feels pain after every save - with Barcelona goalkeeper revealing that he often can’t take his own gloves off

Speaking to former international teammate Grzegorz Krychowiak on YouTube, the veteran shot-stopper explained that a devastating injury sustained during his time at Arsenal in 2008 changed everything. He revealed the level of discomfort he faces during every match and training session under Hansi Flick.

“It’s just that I can’t catch the ball without feeling pain. There hasn’t been a single shot I’ve saved without feeling anything. It’s just that I’ve got used to the pain, and it’s a very unpleasant sensation,” Szczesny said.