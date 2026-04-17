Arsenal want to sign Premier League's third youngest-ever player - after Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal are positioning themselves at the front of the queue for Leicester City’s breakout starlet Jeremy Monga, as they look to out-maneuver rival suitors. The 16-year-old’s stock has soared following his impressive integration into the Foxes' senior setup during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

Monga etched his name into the record books in April 2025, becoming the Premier League’s second-youngest debutant - trailing only Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri - during a substitute appearance against Newcastle United. While he has since been bumped to third on that illustrious list by the emergence of Arsenal sensation Max Dowman, the two youngsters share a close bond as team-mates within the England youth setup.