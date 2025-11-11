Arsenal learn troubling Martin Odegaard news as Norway manager reveals update on playmaker's injury progress

Initial scans suggested a six-week layoff, and Arsenal were hopeful of having him back for the north London derby against Tottenham later this month. But Solbakken’s latest update has cast doubt on that timeline.

Speaking ahead of Norway’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Italy, the manager said, "It is steady. It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away."

Despite being unfit to play, Odegaard has joined up with the national squad in a non-playing role, helping motivate his team-mates as Norway chase their first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades. Solbakken confirmed that the Arsenal star would continue his rehabilitation under Norway’s medical team, first in Oslo and then in Milan, where the squad will travel for Sunday’s showdown with Italy.

"He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday," he said. "Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan."

