'They have failed and I'm tired of it!' - Arsenal legend's brutal verdict on another trophyless season as Mikel Arteta is told Gunners must win Champions League to 'prove people wrong'
Emmanuel Petit has brutally told Arsenal and Mikel Arteta that they have "failed" this season after their Champions League heartbreak.
- Gunners without a trophy once again
- Mikel Arteta told he must win Champions League
- Arsenal lost to PSG in semi-finals