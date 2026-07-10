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Arsenal announce shock signing of ex-Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in free transfer
Gunners secure free agent
Arsenal have officially signed Meslier on a free transfer after his contract with Leeds expired this summer. The French goalkeeper has agreed to a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, with an option to extend for a further year. The Arsenal management moved quickly to secure the services of the shot-stopper, who has accumulated 215 appearances in English football, in order to deepen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.
- AFP
Meslier targets silverware success
The former Lorient academy graduate expressed immense pride after officially completing his move to north London. Meslier emphasised his commitment to adapting quickly and helping his new team maintain their domestic supremacy.
Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I’m extremely happy. It's a great day for me because I have just joined the champions. For me, Arsenal is the biggest club in England. I'm very happy and very proud to join Arsenal. I cannot wait to show the love that I've got for this badge, and I cannot wait to win trophies with this team, because this is a club that needs to lift trophies again and again."
Arteta searches backup cover
Meslier was initially projected as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Premier League Golden Glove winner David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, uncertainty surrounding Kepa's future in Mikel Arteta's squad means the second-choice role could very well shift to the former Leeds number one.
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Preseason integration awaits Frenchman
Meslier is scheduled to immediately take the number 30 shirt and join full pre-season training sessions at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. The arrival of the experienced goalkeeper has also triggered a domino effect that will see 20-year-old keeper Tommy Setford leave on loan for regular game time, BBC Sportclaims. With a relentless schedule across domestic competitions and the Champions League, Arteta now boasts a more robust defensive unit to navigate the upcoming season.
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