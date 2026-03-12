Arsenal 'working on deal' to sign £60m Bundesliga star after sending scout to watch France international in action

Mikel Arteta is refusing to stand still in his quest for defensive perfection, with RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba now firmly in Arsenal’s sights. The 23-year-old defender has evolved into one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable performers, reportedly prompting the north London club to initiate discussions regarding a potential summer switch.

While the Gunners are yet to submit a formal opening bid, the club's hierarchy is doing its due diligence. L'Equipe reports that scouts were recently dispatched to Germany to watch the centre-back in action during Leipzig's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund, where Lukeba’s composure and recovery speed reportedly impressed the representatives.