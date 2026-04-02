AFP
Arsenal handed transfer boost as Bundesliga giants slash asking price for defensive target
Leipzig willing to lower price for Lukeba
Leipzig are reportedly ready to lower their financial expectations for Lukeba this summer. While the 22-year-old defender has a release clause in his contract set at €80 million (£70m/$92m), the Bundesliga side are prepared to negotiate a deal below that figure to facilitate a move. According to reports from Sky Germany, they are willing to accept an offer in the region of €65m (£57m/$75m) to €70m (£61m/$81m). This reduction in price is expected to spark a bidding war among Europe's elite, with the former Lyon man reportedly keen on finding a new challenge after spending three years in Germany.
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Arsenal emerge as frontrunners
Arteta is believed to be a huge admirer of the young centre-back as he looks to add more quality and depth to the Arsenal defence. The Gunners have been heavily linked with Lukeba in recent weeks as they seek a versatile option who can compete for a starting spot. L’Equipe understands that the north London club has already opened talks regarding a potential transfer for the Frenchman. With Leipzig now willing to soften their stance on the €80m exit clause, the path has been cleared for Arsenal to begin formal negotiations for the highly-rated youngster.
Seeking fresh challenge away from Bundesliga
Having impressed since his move from Ligue 1, Lukeba has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Europe. However, after three seasons at the Red Bull Arena, the player is said to be flirting with an exit as he eyes a step up to a bigger league or a title-contending side. During his time at Leipzig, the defender made 97 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist, and contributed to one DFL-Supercup title.
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Negotiations set to intensify this summer
With a price tag now closer to the €65m mark, Arsenal will likely face competition but they currently appear to be the most proactive in their approach. The Gunners have already shown they are willing to spend big to secure their primary targets, and Lukeba is viewed as a long-term investment for the club. However, before making any formal approach to Leipzig, Arsenal will remain focused on winning trophies this season. Arteta's side currently sit atop the Premier League table, nine points clear of Manchester City. They are also still competing in the FA Cup and Champions League.