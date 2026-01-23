Arsenal to outdo Man Utd's treble winners? Jamie Carragher backs Mikel Arteta's side to surpass Sir Alex Ferguson's legends and make history

Carragher’s assessment of Arsenal’s style was stark. He described the current league leaders as "more efficient than thrilling," comparing them favourably to George Graham’s pragmatic champions rather than the swashbuckling 'Invincibles' of Arsene Wenger.

To illustrate his point, Carragher revealed that he could not find a place for a single Arsenal attacker in his 'Team of the Season' so far, preferring the likes of Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and Antoine Semenyo. He highlighted that Arsenal’s success is built on set-piece dominance - citing 19 goals from corners - and arguably the best defence of the last decade.

"Likewise, whatever Arsenal go on to win in 2026, I have sympathy with the view that they were a better watch two years ago, when a late home defeat by Aston Villa was all that stood between them and becoming champions," he wrote.

"Greatness is only applied after entering the winners’ enclosure. Legendary status beckons by being the best team of the season, after which the debates can rage about whether they matched or eclipsed the greatest of bygone eras.

"This Arsenal side are more efficient than thrilling; their 19 goals from corners mean they have more in common with George Graham’s champions than Arsène Wenger’s. The room for improvement in forward areas is obvious. It is telling that when picking a team of the season so far, no Arsenal attackers could dislodge Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Morgan Rogers or Antoine Semenyo as attacking picks.

"The perception of this Arsenal era will change forever once the title is won, especially if it is one of many trophies secured after a prolonged rebuilding process. The entirety of Arteta’s reign will be reassessed and credit given for the evolution which brought success."