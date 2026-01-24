Sudeikis, well-known for being an Arsenal fan, has often been seen at matches since his time creating the Emmy-award-winning show, but his appearance alongside "The King" himself, Henry, added an extra layer of buzz to the occasion. The sight of the iconic French striker and the American actor together sparked a frenzy online, with many fans referencing the famous Ted Lasso line, "Shut up, Thierry Henry!" - which was delivered by Coach Beard in the series. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, providing a fitting backdrop for the top-of-the-table encounter.
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry joins Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis to watch Gunners' WSL showdown with Chelsea ahead of Season 4 release
Famous duo spotted in the stands
- Getty Images Sport
Watch the clip
Gunners secure vital victory
Arsenal Women delivered a stellar performance, claiming their first league win away at Chelsea since 2018. The breakthrough came in the 55th minute when forward Beth Mead found the net with a sharp finish, assisted by Alessia Russo. Just six minutes later, Mead turned provider, setting up Mariona Caldentey who doubled Arsenal's lead. The victory cuts the gap between third-placed Arsenal and second-placed Chelsea to just a single point in the WSL standings, keeping the title race alive. Henry has always maintained his deep affection for the club, famously stating that Arsenal is the "first, second, and third team" in his heart.
- Getty Images Sport
WSL title race hotting up
The Gunners’ win has intensified the race for this season’s title and significantly impacted both teams' chances of catching leaders Manchester City. The result moves Arsenal to within one point of the second-placed Blues in the league standings, although City now hold a six-point lead at the top and a game in hand. The defeat, Chelsea’s second of the season, has dealt a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining the WSL title for a record seventh consecutive year. While Arsenal's victory has tightened the battle for the Women's Champions League spots, the consensus is that City are the real winners of the weekend's events and are now overwhelming favourites for the league title. The focus for Chelsea now immediately shifts to their next crucial encounter: a showdown with Manchester City next Sunday.