Mika Biereth scored his second hat-trick in a fortnight to leave Arsenal wondering whether they let the 22-year-old striker leave too soon.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Biereth scores hat-trick in 7-1 win against Nantes

Never made senior Arsenal apperance

Joined Monaco via Sturm Graz Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱