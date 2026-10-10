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Mikel Arteta makes huge Kai Havertz call as Arsenal confirm starting XI for Leeds clash with triple injury boost
Trio handed starts despite fitness concerns
Arteta has named Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Ezri Konsa in Arsenal's starting lineup for their Premier League encounter with Leeds United. The decision comes as a major boost for the Gunners following widespread injury concerns during the recent international window.
Rice withdrew from the England squad to manage his workload, while Havertz sustained a hamstring issue with Germany. Konsa also left the England camp early due to a dead leg, leaving all three doubtful ahead of the fixture. None of the trio were spotted in training footage on Thursday, yet Arteta has deemed all three fit enough to feature from the opening whistle.
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Arteta explains carefully managed workload
Arteta addressed the decision to rest Rice from international duty, pointing to the midfielder's relentless schedule over recent seasons. The manager emphasized that sensible management was required to keep his key men fit.
"Yeah, we have to manage him because he's been with a few issues since he came back from the World Cup, and we know the amount of games that he's played in the last three years," Arteta stated. "So, yes, it was a sensible thing to do, and hopefully tomorrow he's available and some others that as well are in doubt."
Big calls in midfield and attack
Alongside the returning trio, Arteta made several noteworthy selection choices across the pitch. Noni Madueke earns a start on the left wing ahead of Eberechi Eze, while Christos Tzolis faces a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.
Ben White returns at right-back against his former loan club, while young midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly gets the nod alongside Rice over Bruno Guimaraes. Up front, Viktor Gyokeres starts on the bench despite an impressive international break where he bagged four goals in four matches for Sweden.
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Confirmed lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Havertz
Leeds United (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin
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