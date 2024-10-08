The post-Arsenal nightmare continues! Rob Holding's Crystal Palace exile explained with defender yet to make Premier League debut following 2023 move
Ex-Arsenal defender Rob Holding remains out in the cold at Crystal Palace having made only one appearance for them since his move last summer.
- Holding joined Palace in 2023 on deadline day
- Has yet to make his Premier League debut
- Is currently training with the Under-21 side