adidas Arsenal release striking African-inspired adidas away kit for 2024-25 season Arsenal have released their away kit for 2024-25, with suppliers adidas delivering a striking African-inspired design that features a zig-zag graphic.

Collaboration with Labrum London

Rich cultural heritage being championed