Arsenal plotting Tino Livramento transfer swoop as Newcastle extension talks put on hold
Gunners eye move for Magpies star
Livramento will have two years left on his contract at the end of the season and has not yet shown a willingness to extend it, according to The Telegraph. This situation has left Newcastle in a vulnerable position, and Arsenal are prepared to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the defender's future at St James' Park.
Stalled contract talks spark exit fears
Newcastle are still keen to keep the 23-year-old if he is willing to discuss a new contract before the transfer window opens, but they are aware his market value could drop if he doesn't agree to new terms. The Telegraph claims that negotiations for a new contract have stalled, and interest from Arsenal is likely to further complicate matters.
Since his £32 million move from Southampton in 2023, Liveramento has been a major success on Tyneside. The club's current valuation of him, around £60 million, reflects his importance to Eddie Howe's squad and their desire to retain his services despite interest from London clubs.
Ben White's future in doubt
The Gunners’ interest in signing a full-back could raise more doubts about the future of Ben White, who has fallen behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order at right-back. White, 28, will have two years remaining on his contract at the end of this season and could become a strong candidate to be sold by Arsenal, should suitable offers arise to help fund the move for Livramento.
The Telegraph states that Arsenal need to sell at least one first-team player this summer after investing heavily in their squad ahead of this season’s title charge. Their inability to consistently generate money through player sales has been a problem over the last decade, but departures of senior figures like Gabriel Jesus could provide the necessary financial boost.
Injury concerns and transfer competition
Arsenal would almost certainly need to sell players before they could make a move for Livramento and there could be interest from other clubs if it becomes clear Newcastle are willing to negotiate on a fee. While Manchester City were linked with the former Chelsea academy man last summer, senior figures at the Etihad have recently played down reports of a renewed pursuit.
Livramento’s injury record may also prove to be a stumbling block when agreeing a fee, as he has been hampered by hamstring and knee problems this season. This has limited the defender to just 11 starts across all competitions, though he returned to action as a second-half substitute in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.
