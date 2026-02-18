Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: They're cracking up! David Raya's rush of blood proves disastrous as Gunners drop more points in Premier League title race despite Bukayo Saka's starring in No.10 role

The pressure was on for Arsenal given they had the chance to once again assert themselves by extending their lead over Manchester City at the top, but any nerves were expelled inside the opening five minutes as Declan Rice clipped a cross in for Saka, who attacked it and nodded in for his first goal since early December.

The visitors spluttered somewhat in attack for the remainder of the first half, failing to really find their groove, but they didn't have to deal with many threatening attacks from their toothless hosts either. They then got what looked to be a win-confirming second goal when Hincapie lifted a shot over Jose Sa, but Wolves fired themselves back into contention soon after when Bueno curled in an awesome strike from outside the box.

That goal made the closing stages rather anxious for Arsenal, and it all came to a head in extraordinary fashion late on when Raya fumbled a cross and presented it straight to Edozie, whose shot hit Calafiori before nestling in the back of the net.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Molineux...