Arsenal WiganGetty
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Wigan: Eberechi Eze is back in business as Gunners cruise into FA Cup fifth round

Eberechi Eze bounced back from his midweek nightmare at Brentford to help Arsenal set a new FA Cup record as they thumped Wigan 4-0 to cruise into the fifth round. Eze, whose form has been the subject of much scrutiny having been hauled off at half-time by Mikel Arteta during Thursday night's 1-1 draw at the Gtech Stadium, produced two superb early assists as the Gunners became the first Premier League side in history to score four times in the opening 30 minutes of an FA Cup tie.

The England international set up Noni Madueke for the opener on 11 minutes with a wonderful through ball and he repeated the trick eight minutes later when he sent Gabriel Martinelli clear to score his tenth goal in cup competitions this season for Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka's cross was then turned in his own net by Jack Hunt before Gabriel Jesus beat the offside trap to race onto Christian Norgaard's ball over the top to lift a fine finish beyond Wigan keeper Sam Tickle on 27 minutes.

It looked at that point like Arsenal were going to run up a cricket score, but that proved to be the end of the scoring - with substitute Viktor Gyokeres hitting the post in the second half and Tickle saving well to deny Eze and Martinelli.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-WIGANAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (7/10):

    Good save to deny Joseph Taylor to preserve his clean sheet. 

    Ben White (7/10):

    Got up and down the right-hand side all afternoon. Always a threat, but did go off late on after picking up a knock.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Back in the side after illness and cruised through 60 minutes before being replaced.

    Cristhian Mosquera (7/10):

    Rarely troubled. Won't have an easier afternoon for a long time.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    He was going to be playing in midfield, but was moved back into the left-back role due to Calafiori's absence. Comfortable afternoon's work, drifting into the midfield areas.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-WIGANAFP

    Midfield

    Christian Norgaard (8/10):

    As always, he performed well when given a chance. Lovely assist for Jesus' goal and always looked to play the ball forward.

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Drafted into the side at the last minute due to Calafiori pulling out after the warm-up. Strange to see him playing in midfield, but he looked at home there, linking up well with Eze and Norgaard.

    Eberechi Eze (8/10):

    Just the afternoon he needed after the Brentford game. Two superb assists for the opening two goals. Saw plenty of the ball and revelled in the space he was given.

  • Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (8/10):

    Wigan couldn't handle him. Opened the scoring with a fine finish and caused problems constantly down the right.

    Gabriel Jesus (7/10):

    Great finish to make it 4-0 after beating the offside trap. wigan struggled to deal with his movement.

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Too much pace for the Wigan backline to handle. Great run and finish to make it 2-0.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-WIGANAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Viktor Gyokeres (6/10):

    Hit the post with his one real sight of goal.

    Marli Salmon (6/10):

    The 16-year-old defender really calm on his home debut. One lovely turn to beat his man got the fans on their feet.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Few lively moments down the left.

    Martin Zubimendi (N/A):

    On late on to replace the injured Ben White.

    Tommy Setford (N/A):

    Replaced Kepa in goal for the final few minutes to make his home debut.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Will have been delighted by the start, but maybe would have expected more from his team in the second half. Shuffled his squad well.

