Arsenal player ratings vs Leeds United: Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes inspire second-half comeback

David Raya - 6/10

The Spaniard had a relatively quiet afternoon, making 4 saves throughout the match. He could do little to prevent Justin’s clinical opener in the 55th minute, which was the result of a collective defensive lapse rather than a specific goalkeeping error. His distribution helped Arsenal maintain their 58 per cent possession share.

Ben White - 6/10

A functional performance from the right-back, though he lacked his usual overlapping threat. He was replaced by Jurrien Timber in the 62nd minute as Arteta sought more dynamism following the Leeds opener. His defensive work was solid, but he struggled to provide high-quality service to the front line.

Gabriel - 7/10

The Brazilian was a physical presence at the heart of the defence, leading the team in clearances and interceptions. He was crucial in defending set pieces, helping to neutralise Leeds' four corners. His leadership was evident during the frantic final ten minutes after Arsenal had taken the lead.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Stepping in for the injured William Saliba, the summer signing looked composed for the majority of the match. He helped manage the threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin well, contributing to the 11 aerial duel won by the Arsenal backline. His positioning was largely sound, though the defence briefly lost its shape during the Leeds goal sequence.

Riccardo Calafiori - 8/10

A standout performer who provided the spark Arsenal desperately needed. His goal in the 62nd minute restored parity and shifted the momentum of the game. Tactically, he offered great flexibility before being replaced by Piero Hincapie in the 82nd minute, showcasing why he has become a vital cog in Arteta's defensive rotations.







