Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Mikel Arteta, you HAVE to get past Real Madrid now! Blunt Gunners pay price for resting big names as more Declan Rice magic counts for little & wasteful Gabriel Martinelli has a shocker

The hosts struggled for creativity and a cutting edge and were made to pay as they dropped more points in what's proving a futile chase of Liverpool

Mikel Arteta rolled the dice as he made multiple changes to his starting XI in an attempt to get the job done against Brentford, only to be held to a 1-1 draw that gives Liverpool the chance to move 13 points clear at the top.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino were all named on the bench as Arteta attempted to keep his star names fresh and ready for Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Real Madrid, seemingly convinced the tie is far from over, despite holding a commanding 3-0 lead.

It took until the 21st minute for a slow burning first half to see some goalmouth action here as first Kristoffer Ajer forced David Raya into a save at his near post before Kieran Tierney headed home soon after, only for the new automated VAR system to correctly rule that the Scot was clearly offside.

Arsenal racked up 10 corners in the opening 45 minutes but failed to find a breakthrough, with Leandro Trossard stinging Mark Flekken's palms shortly before half-time - one of only two shots on target in the opening period for the hosts as the Brentford backline contained their opponents.

With the Gunners lacking inspiration in attack, it would take some urgency from goalkeeper David Raya to spark them into the life. The Spaniard caught Bryan Mbeumo's corner and quickly bowled the ball out to Declan Rice, with Tuesday night's free-kick hero galloping forward unopposed before laying off to Thomas Partey to finish the move off and find the corner of the net.

Brentford had rarely threatened Raya's goal but they would find the equaliser 17 minutes from time - Michael Kayode's lofted cross to the far post finding Nathan Collins, who headed back across to allow Yoane Wissa to swivel on the ball and divert it in for 1-1.

Arteta had already brought the likes of Saka and Odegaard on as substitutes before Brentford had found a way back into it, and although the former probably ought to have done better with a chance after rounding Flekken, there was no way through as the hosts dropped more points in what is proving a limp attempt at pushing Liverpool all the way in the Premier League title race.

