Arsenal player ratings vs Bournemouth: Declan Rice is a £105m bargain! England midfielder oozes class as Gunners show Man City they're ready to take Premier League title fight to the wire

The Gunners brushed Andoni Iraola's men aside to ensure that they'll end the weekend at the top of the Premier League table

Job done, onto the next one. The outcome of the Premier League title race may still be in Manchester City's hands but Arsenal are proving they're not going anywhere after a convincing 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Completely dominant in the first half, Bukayo Saka got things started as he cooly slotted home from the penalty spot after Kai Havertz had somewhat controversially won a penalty, his tailing leg being caught by Mark Travers as the Cherries goalkeeper rushed out to attempt to snuff out the German.

Somehow it was only 1-0 heading into the break, and Andoni Iraola's side started to come into the game in the second half as the nerves formed around the Emirates. The pressure was relieved with a second goal after 70 minutes, however, as Leandro Trossard stroked the ball into the net following excellent work from the outstanding Declan Rice.

The final 10 minutes saw Gabriel Magalhaes cruelly denied a stunning goal that rocketed into the top corner - with Havertz flagged for offside - before Rice put the icing on the cake to send the Gunners four points clear at the top ahead of Manchester City's meeting with Wolves later in the day.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...