Arsenal player ratings vs Sunderland: Gabriel, don't put your head there! Brazilian defender gets burnt by brilliant Brian Brobbey as clean-sheet kings drop the ball

Sunderland dealt Arsenal a blow in the title race as Brian Brobbey bagged a sensational late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. The Gunners looked to be home and dry before the Dutch forward popped up in the dying moments, ensuring Mikel Arteta's side failed to take all three points and fully capitalise ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool doing battle on Sunday.

In a challenging start to the clash, Declan Rice had the first real chance of the game as he tested Robin Roefs with a free-kick from range. Eberechi Eze then looked to capitalise on a sloppy Enzo Le Fee pass but it was Sunderland who bagged the opener at the Stadium of Light. A looping pass into the Arsenal box wasn't dealt with and former Gunners defender Dan Ballard held off pressure before blasting past David Raya.

Arsenal started the second half strongly and after Saka flashed a low effort across goal shortly after the restarted, the winger made no mistake to bury past Roefs at the near post after Rice robbed Le Fee of possession in the Sunderland half. Martin Zubimendi then twice went close before Leandro Trossard, who had already rattled the Sunderland crossbar, rifled home from distance with 15 minutes to spare.

Raya then made a stunning close range save to deny Brobbey, with the Dutchman looking the most likely to force an equaliser. Indeed, the Sunderland substitute wasn't to be denied before the final whistle blew, with the former Ajax man acrobatically tucking the ball home deep into second-half injury time to ensure a share of the spoils at the Stadium of Light.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Stadium of Light...

  • Sunderland v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Powerless to stop Ballard's thumping opener, the first goal he's conceded since September. Made a stunning save to deny the offside Brobbey in the 79th minute but could do little to keep out the Dutchman's acrobatic late effort.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Took a knock in the first half but it didn't impact the Dutchman, who was again solid on and off the ball.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Blazed over from 12 yards shortly before the break in what was a huge chance for the centre-back. His distribution was again key as Arsenal dominated the ball.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (5/10):

    Failed to perform his set-piece heroics this time. Struggled with the more physical Brobbey after the Sunderland striker replaced Wilson Isidor and was caught out as the Dutchman got ahead of him to loop the ball home late on.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Pushed forward well from left-back without looking overly threatening.

  • Sunderland v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Forced Roefs into action in the 15th minute with a free-kick from range. Outmuscled by Ballard for Sunderland's opener but made amends as he robbed Le Fee of possession in the build-up to Saka's equaliser.

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Booked for a foul on Wilson Isidor that ultimately resulted in Sunderland's opening goal. Look a threat when going forward and rattled the crossbar midway through the second half. Also provided the assist for Trossard's thumping strike.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Bent over from the edge of the Sunderland box midway through the first half after a misplaced Le Fee pass. Sent an effort straight at Roefs on the hour mark before being withdrawn late on in a subdued display.

  • Sunderland v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Teed up Saliba perfectly with a fine knockdown in first-half injury time. Flashed an effort across goal early in the second half before finding a way past Roefs moments later.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Operating as a makeshift striker in the absence of Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the burly Spaniard provided the assist for Saka's equaliser but that was as good as it got.

    Leandro Trossard (8/10):

    After a subdued first half, upped his game after the break. Played a neat pass for Zubimendi to slide just wide shortly after Saka's equaliser and rifled past Roefs from 20 yards to put the Gunners in front.

  • Sunderland v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Cristian Mosquera (N/A):

    Replaced Eze for the final minutes.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    Didn't hit the panic button when Arsenal went behind in the first half. However, he also didn't respond to Brobbey's second-half introduction and it proved costly.

