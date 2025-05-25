Arsenal player ratings vs Southampton: Martin Odegaard guides Gunners to final-day victory as Kieran Tierney bids fond farewell

A late goal from the captain ensured Mikel Arteta's side finished their campaign with three points on the south coast

A late strike from substitute Martin Odegaard saw Arsenal claim a 2-1 win at Southampton as they brought the curtain down on their Premier League campaign.

Kieran Tierney, who will return to Celtic on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer, marked his final Gunners appearance with a goal to give the visitors a deserved first-half lead at St Mary's. But Arsenal were pegged back by their relegated hosts early in the second period when Ross Stewart rose highest to head home from a corner.

That looked like being enough to condemn Mikel Arteta's side to a 15th draw in the league this season, but Odegaard had other ideas, and his fine late strike was enough to secure a third-successive second-placed finish for the Gunners, who ended the campaign 10 points behind champions Liverpool.

