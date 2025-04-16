Arsenal player ratings vs Real Madrid: Declan Rice, take a bow! Gunners midfielder produces colossal Champions League display as Bukayo Saka goes from zero to hero while defence shut down Kylian Mbappe & co

Mikel Arteta's side are through to the semi-finals after a historic 5-1 aggregate win against the 15-time European champions

Arsenal enjoyed a historic night at Santiago Bernabeu, beating Real Madrid 2-1 to secure a stunning 5-1 aggregate victory over the 15-time European champions and book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint Germain.

It was a dream evening for the Gunners, who never looked like surrendering the 3-0 lead they took into the second leg following their convincing win over Carlo Ancelotti's side in north London last week, although they did have to endure a nervy period in the first half after Bukayo Saka had seen an attempted Panenka penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid were awarded a penalty of their own soon after as Declan Rice was adjudged to have pulled down Kylian Mbappe, only for the decision to be reversed after a long VAR check.

Arsenal then saw out the first half relatively comfortably, with the hosts failing to register a single shot on target, and they then looked to have seized control of the game on 65 minutes when Saka raced onto Martin Odegaard's delightful through ball and clipped a superb finish over the advancing Courtois.

But a mistake from William Saliba moments later allowed Vinicius Jr to draw Madrid level on the night and give them some hope with 20 minutes still remaining.

There was to be no famous comeback from the hosts, however, with Arsenal keeping them at bay comfortably before Gabriel Martinelli raced away in the final seconds to put the seal on a special night for the Gunners.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Bernabeu...