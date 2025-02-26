Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Impotent Gunners draw another blank while Riccardo Calafiori struggles again in frustrating stalemate

The Gunners were toothless up front once again as they were held to a frustrating stalemate at the City Ground

Arsenal's injury-ravaged attack drew a second successive blank as a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday put pay to any lingering Premier League title hopes.

In a game of few chances, it was the Gunners who did much of the pressing and there was certainly a response from Mikel Arteta's side to the dreadfully disappointing performance against West Ham at the weekend.

If anyone was going to score it looked like being the visitors, with Riccardo Calafiori curling one excellent effort against the post in the first half. Makeshift centre forward Mikel Merino forced Matz Sels into a sharp stop in the second half and Kieran Tierney also went close with a header which he put just wide from Martin Odegaard's corner.

At the other end, the hosts rarely threatened, although David Raya was forced into action to keep out Chris Wood's snap shot before both teams were forced to settle for a point.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the City Ground...